San Francisco, CA

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash near Bay and Stockton streets

By Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner, James Salazar
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

One person is dead after an early morning hit-and-run collision near the area of Bay and Stockton streets.

San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. They arrived and located a victim on the road while the driver of the suspected vehicle had already left the scene.

Police officers requested medics who performed life-saving measures on the victim, however the pedestrian succumbed to injuries and was declared dead.

Members of the SFPD traffic collision investigations unit have assumed the lead in the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

In 2014, San Francisco pledged to end traffic fatalities on city streets by 2024 with their "Vision Zero" policy, which promised to build better and safer streets, educate the public on traffic safety, enforce traffic laws and adopt policy changes.

When The City's score card was last updated in November, there had been 32 recorded traffic fatalities in 2022. Pedestrian fatalities accounted for the largest portion by mode with 16. Additionally, there were 15 vehicle or motorcycle fatalities and one bicycle fatality.

San Francisco Examiner

