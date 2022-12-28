Marietta man arrested for alleged child molestation

Tyquan Kent Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Marietta man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting two children.

Tyquan Kent, 38, is charged with 11 counts of child molestation, two counts of rape and one count of furnishing obscene materials to minors, all felonies. He is accused of molesting and raping an 8-year-old and 10-year-old sometime between August and December.

A warrant for Kent’s arrest said the alleged crimes took place at a Motel 6 on South Cobb Drive and a Red Roof Inn on Corporate Plaza Parkway in Smyrna.

According to the warrant, a 7-year-old child was present when Kent allegedly molested the two children at the Red Roof Inn, resulting in an additional child molestation charge.

Kent is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.