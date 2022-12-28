Read full article on original website
Aston Villa beats toothless Spurs 2-0 in Premier League
Aston Villa has continued its resurgence under Unai Emery with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in the Premier League
BBC
New year: Tributes to late Queen as fireworks welcome in 2023
The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Rises To $1.38B Global Through Third Weekend, Nears $1B Overseas – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water rang in the New Year with another $186.7M from 52 international markets for a $1.379B global cume to date. Excluding China, the film rose 4% from last weekend’s Christmas frame offshore (including China it was even with last session). The international box office now stands at an estimated $957M, meaning Way of Water will cross $1B overseas early this week. The 20th Century Studios/Disney title is now the 15th biggest movie of all time globally, overtaking Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Overseas, it remains the No. 1 non-local movie in...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
BBC
Dunblane concern over shooting events at Commonwealth Games
Scottish ministers were concerned over whether shooting events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow would be controversial due to sensitivities around the Dunblane shooting. Cabinet papers published by National Records of Scotland reveal a discussion among Jack McConnell's ministers. Thomas Hamilton killed 16 pupils and a teacher at Dunblane...
BBC
Pele: When India fell in and out of love with the 'wizard of football'
Do you like to be addressed as Your Excellency, Mr Pele? a reporter in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (then Calcutta) asked the football legend during his three-day-trip to play an exhibition game with his star-studded team New York Cosmos 45 years ago. The Brazilian star, then 37, gave...
