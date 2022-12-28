ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

DK is KLBK's Pet of the Day!

DK is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured DK as their Pet of the Day for Thursday December 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt DK at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about DK!
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home

Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces New Year’s holiday schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse has announced its New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Both will remain closed on Monday, January 2. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

