ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

SP: Man arrested after stolen car runs out of gas

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3law_0jwwie8K00

MOREAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen car. Daniel Derusha, 38, is being charged with third-degree stolen property.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On December 25, around 7:50 a.m., troopers stopped to help a car on State Route 9 in Moreau after it ran out of gas. Police say investigation determined the car had been stolen out of Schenectady on December 16. The car was seized and will be returned to the owner.

Derusha was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on January 4, 2022, and was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theupstater.com

Boat repair shop owner charged with grand larceny, fraud

COEYMANS — A Troy man was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and fraud related to a boat repair shop he owns in Coeymans Landing. Milford Perkins, 42, of Troy, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud, according to the Coeymans Police Department.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Fight breaks out at Colonie Center, one arrested on weapons charges

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a man, following an investigation into a knife fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police identify those involved in Greene County crash

On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy