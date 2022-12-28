SP: Man arrested after stolen car runs out of gas

MOREAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen car. Daniel Derusha, 38, is being charged with third-degree stolen property.

On December 25, around 7:50 a.m., troopers stopped to help a car on State Route 9 in Moreau after it ran out of gas. Police say investigation determined the car had been stolen out of Schenectady on December 16. The car was seized and will be returned to the owner.

Derusha was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on January 4, 2022, and was released.

