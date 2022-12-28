ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
themorninghustle.com

An Excellent Year For TV: Check Out Our Favorite TV Shows Of 2022

This year was huge for cinematic and entertaining shows that moved us. As 2022 comes to a close and people plan how they want to ring in the New Year, we have to reflect on the TV series that we loved. Check out a list of our favorite 2022 TV shows inside.

