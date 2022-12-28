ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
Safety Measures in place for Burlington’s New Year festivities

Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department. According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors...
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
Starksboro home destroyed by fire

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced. When was the last time you visited your local library?. New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. Updated: 3 hours ago.
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary

In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
