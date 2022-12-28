Read full article on original website
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
mynbc5.com
Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
mychamplainvalley.com
Safety Measures in place for Burlington’s New Year festivities
Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department. According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth
A 3-year-old Shetland sheepdog died last week after getting caught in what’s called a body-gripping trap off a wooded trail. State authorities are investigating. Read the story on VTDigger here: Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth.
WCAX
Starksboro home destroyed by fire
Starksboro home destroyed by fire
techaiapp.com
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary
In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
miltonindependent.com
Allen Brook close to being an impaired stream; Milton stormwater study to strategize solutions
Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream. A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion. At the...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
WCAX
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month. The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco. The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
