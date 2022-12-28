ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Miles, No. 18 TCU rally for 67-61 victory over Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)A couple of quick traps to start the second half, a couple of turnovers, and No. 18 TCU’s rally was in the works. Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and the Horned Frogs erased an 11-point halftime deficit against Texas Tech for a 67-61 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.
Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
Perry scores 20 in North Texas’ 72-57 victory against FIU

DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 20 points as North Texas beat Florida International 72-57 on Saturday night. Perry added four steals for the Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Rubin Jones shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Jossell scores 12 points to lead SFA past UT Arlington 66-62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Latrell Jossell had 12 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 66-62 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday. Jossell added six rebounds and five assists for the ‘Jacks (10-5, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 10 points. Shemar...
