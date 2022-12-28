DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 20 points as North Texas beat Florida International 72-57 on Saturday night. Perry added four steals for the Mean Green (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Rubin Jones shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

