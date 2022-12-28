Read full article on original website
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived.
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board Chairman says roads and broadband are the next big projects
Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg says that the county has some big projects coming in 2023 and beyond. One project getting closer to groundbreaking is the Collins Road Extension. Kellogg says the county has been working with the Village of Oswego. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Mendota Reporter
Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue
MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
starvedrock.media
New Logo And Name For Tourism Organization
An organization that promotes tourism in Starved Rock Country has rebranded itself. The Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau as of January 1st becomes Heritage Corridor Destinations. CEO Robert Navarro says "By adding Destinations to our name, it allows us to focus on our product pillars of Starved Rock Country, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 and the I&M Canal Towns".
25newsnow.com
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
starvedrock.media
Significant Meth Bust In Ottawa
The latest members of the million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail are a pair of alleged meth dealers. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Myers of Romeoville and 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega Jr. of Ottawa were booked Tuesday night on a class X felony charge of meth delivery. The alleged sale with members of the Tri-DENT task force happened Tuesday in Ottawa on West Stevenson Road. The estimated street value of the meth is $1,600.
nrgmediadixon.com
Republic Services Will Pick up Trash Friday They Did Not Get Last Week
The cities of Sterling and Dixon wants to remind residents that trash pickup will run regular schedule next week. If your trash was missed on Thursday or Friday last week due to the weather, they will be picking up your extra trash this week on your regularly scheduled day.
starvedrock.media
Peru YMCA Open House
Everyone has the resolution to get healthy in the new year. Here's a practical way to do it, the Illinois Valley YMCA is holding their Open House Saturday, January 7th. Of course “open” means it's open to the public. Everything kicks off at 10am until noon. You'll demo new equipment and meet the Personal Trainers. Find out all about their membership specials.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
starvedrock.media
Warmer Than Normal Temps Sticking Around Into New Year
According to the National Weather Service, it hit 62 Thursday afternoon at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. Well above the normal high this time of the year. At the airport in Moline there was a record high of 67. The temperature Thursday topped out at 61 in Morris, 63 in Sterling and 58 in Bloomington.
