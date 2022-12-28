ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived. 
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota

Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa vandal caught

Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
OTTAWA, IL
Mendota Reporter

Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue

MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

New Logo And Name For Tourism Organization

An organization that promotes tourism in Starved Rock Country has rebranded itself. The Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau as of January 1st becomes Heritage Corridor Destinations. CEO Robert Navarro says "By adding Destinations to our name, it allows us to focus on our product pillars of Starved Rock Country, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 and the I&M Canal Towns".
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Significant Meth Bust In Ottawa

The latest members of the million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail are a pair of alleged meth dealers. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Myers of Romeoville and 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega Jr. of Ottawa were booked Tuesday night on a class X felony charge of meth delivery. The alleged sale with members of the Tri-DENT task force happened Tuesday in Ottawa on West Stevenson Road. The estimated street value of the meth is $1,600.
OTTAWA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Republic Services Will Pick up Trash Friday They Did Not Get Last Week

The cities of Sterling and Dixon wants to remind residents that trash pickup will run regular schedule next week. If your trash was missed on Thursday or Friday last week due to the weather, they will be picking up your extra trash this week on your regularly scheduled day.
starvedrock.media

Peru YMCA Open House

Everyone has the resolution to get healthy in the new year. Here's a practical way to do it, the Illinois Valley YMCA is holding their Open House Saturday, January 7th. Of course “open” means it's open to the public. Everything kicks off at 10am until noon. You'll demo new equipment and meet the Personal Trainers. Find out all about their membership specials.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday

Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
OSWEGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Warmer Than Normal Temps Sticking Around Into New Year

According to the National Weather Service, it hit 62 Thursday afternoon at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. Well above the normal high this time of the year. At the airport in Moline there was a record high of 67. The temperature Thursday topped out at 61 in Morris, 63 in Sterling and 58 in Bloomington.
PERU, IL

