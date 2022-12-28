ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2023 metro Detroit housing market outlook

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Jason Justice, looking at property has become like a hobby. "I have several properties now and I’m constantly looking for more properties," said Justice. Justice spent Thursday morning with a realtor, looking at a home on the city's westside to add to his portfolio....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
WARREN, MI

