Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue, said SAPD. Police said two men. 34 and 37...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12

Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX

