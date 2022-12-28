Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
KSAT 12
Argument leads to parking lot shooting at West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument led to a parking lot shooting at a restaurant on the city’s West Side, hospitalizing a bystander who was struck multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:13 a.m. at the 8200 block of Marbach Road, said SAPD. Police said...
KSAT 12
Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410. A man and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for 33-year-old man last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. He’s described as being 6 feet,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue, said SAPD. Police said two men. 34 and 37...
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KSAT 12
Police: Suspect follows man in car, shoots him in head after argument at club
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head after he got into an argument with a suspect who chased him and shot at his car multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s North Side.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
KSAT 12
‘I miss him’: Daughter of road-rage shooting victim shares his memory, arrest made in case
SAN ANTONIO – Last week San Antonio police arrested 20-year-old Joe Longoria. He is responsible for taking the life of 49-year-old Ines Quiroga by shooting him out of road rage near Goliad and Interstate 410 earlier this month. “There was no reason for that. They could have just scurried...
KSAT 12
Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
KSAT 12
Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake
KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KSAT 12
Teen employee injured when suburban crashes into corner of 2 South Side business stores, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage employee of a cleaning supply store suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into the corner of two retail businesses on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of...
'It was the hardest Christmas ever': Mother is accused of killing daughter in DWI crash
SAN ANTONIO — A family is grieving the loss of an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a DWI crash. It happened three days before Christmas. Thursday evening, loved ones held a roadside vigil. Candles lit tearful faces as purple balloons dotted the sky. Dozens of people gathered to honor Nicole ‘Marae’ Vidales.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck on the North Side. San Antonio police say the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road, north of Interstate 10. The woman, who police say...
KSAT 12
Man found injured on Southwest Bexar County road likely hit, dragged by vehicle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was allegedly hit and dragged by a vehicle in Southwest Bexar County,. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver noticed the man in the street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17800 block of Luckey Road, near Interstate 35.
