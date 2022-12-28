Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
valleynewslive.com
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
valleynewslive.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
valleynewslive.com
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 Powerball winning lottery ticket that was purchased in Fargo has yet to be claimed. This ticket was purchased for the July 18th, 2022 drawing and must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th, 2023. The ticket was bought...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
froggyweb.com
Enchantasys owners plan to fight new ordinance, will circulate petition
FARGO (KFGO) – An attorney for Enchantasys, a company that sells sexual toys, lingerie, and other products, has drawn up a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance that would change the classification of their two stores from “retail” to “adult.”. The new...
newsdakota.com
NDHP Investigates Road Rage Shooting Incident
MAPLETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – ND Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver and road rage incident in the Fargo area at around 3 pm on Wednesday. According to the ND Highway Patrol, the incident involved a driver of a vehicle that allegedly fired a gun...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man in custody after break-in attempt with gun at North Moorhead apartment complex
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is behind bars after what Moorhead Police are calling a frightening scene early Thursday morning on the city's north side. The Department says 36-year-old Joby Johnson had climbed up to a second floor balcony of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. and was trying to get into one of the units. He was holding a sawed-off shotgun.
Comments / 0