Tennessee State

Comments / 84

Coach
3d ago

The 5.56 is not that lethal? I thought the gun prohibitionists said it was. Who do I believe?!?!?!

Reply(22)
22
Joseph Gutierrez
3d ago

Just what we need is to be buying and producing two different types of ammo for forward fighters. Logistics can't get food right sending it to the front.

Reply(9)
13
FU BAR
2d ago

Harder hitting downrange with better accuracy and not that much of a difference in weight (I believe the XM250 is actually lighter than the M249) That sounds like one hell of a sweet weapon! ❤️🎯

Reply(5)
6
