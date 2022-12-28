ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Police Seek Audi Involved In Fatal Pedestrian Hit-Run Crash In Glen Burnie

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEGm5_0jwwgDqv00
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of an Audi they believe fatally struck a pedestrian in Glen Burnie.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2010-2018 Audi A8 or S8, fatally struck Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, in the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 shortly before 2 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Maryland State Police.

Ben, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the collision. Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror.

The roadway was closed until 4:45 a.m. following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
PERRY HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy