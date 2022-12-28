Read full article on original website
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
Tyler Sanders, 18-Year-Old Fear the Walking Dead Actor, Cause of Death Revealed
Following the news of Tyler Sanders cause of death, the family of the late actor have released a pair of statements advocating for mental health awareness. "Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," David Sanders, Tyler's dad said in a statement. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle. While we continue to mourn his death, we are determined to share Tyler's story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue."
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
Glass Onion Star Daniel Craig Laughs Off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rumors
Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says
'The Bachelor' Season 27 is set to premiere January 23, 2023, and spoilers are already coming out, and 1 from Reality Steve reveals a contestant gets sent home for her behavior at a cocktail party.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Confirms HBO Max Shakeups Have Impacted Spinoffs
Over the last few months, a number of shocking decisions have been made about projects at HBO Max, with movies like Batgirl being scrapped completely, despite principal photography having been completed, while various other planned movies and TV series being cancelled, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirming that behind-the-scenes decisions are also impacting that franchise's planned expansions. Martin did explain that, while some of those plans might have hit snags and delays, that doesn't mean that they will be permanently abandoned, with the success of the prequel series House of the Dragon confirming just how excited audiences remain for stories unfolding in Westeros.
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Netflix Head of Film Reveals Three Directors They're In Talks With for New Movies
Netflix has become an undisputed dominator of the media landscape, delivering movies and television shows at an almost-overwhelming speed. As the streaming service has gotten more into the originals space, it has brought some major names into its fold to create some blockbusters. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Netflix global head of film Scott Stuber teased some directors that they are still courting for upcoming features. The names listed are actually three directors who have already worked with Netflix — Pinocchio's Guillermo Del Toro, White Noise's Greta Gerwig, and Mindhunter's David Fincher.
Avatar: The Way of Water Scores Best Wednesday Box Office of the Entire Year
Avatar: The Way of Water now owns the best Wednesday at the box office in 2022. Interestingly, the record gets set on the last week of the calendar year. It's been a wild rocket up the earnings ladder for James Cameron's blockbuster sequel. $20.4 million manages to maneuver it ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's staggering $14.8 million total back in June. In the animated movie department, Minions: Rise of Gru also found itself matching up with $13.5 million over the summer. But, Avatar has managed to pass them both off the strength of that late holiday window and the lack of other big fish in the sea. Just a few days ago, Avatar managed to become just the third movie to reach $1 billion this year, and it could continue to climb as we enter 2023.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Shoots Down Theories of Adapting Titular Comics Storyline
With some comic book projects, borrowing the name from a popular storyline can imply that such a storyline is being adapted into another medium, but in the case of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox doesn't want fans to think the upcoming Disney+ series will be adapting the Frank Miller storyline directly. Instead, Cox claims that the title was chosen for its notoriety among comics fans, and with this new series set to serve somewhat as both a revival and a reboot of Cox's tenure as the character, it does serve as a new beginning for The Man Without Fear.
