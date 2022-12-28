Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.

2 DAYS AGO