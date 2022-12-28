Read full article on original website
Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
On the frontlines of keeping Bismarck clean: a look at waste collection amid storms, holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow, sleet, or shine, some workers are out in the elements every day. Greg Backhaus hits the road around six in the morning. Most days he’s in for quite a workout as he collects items tossed out by residents. “Up and down the steps, and...
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Paradiso closes in Bismarck due to frozen pipe
The manager says last week's punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents of who’s allowed to display fireworks in the city
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The start of 2023 is upon us. Many enjoy bringing in the new year by having their own private fireworks show. However, Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents it’s against the law to shoot fireworks inside city limits without a permit. “It was a number of decades ago and it was […]
North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m. The...
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
Gymnastics: Dickinson takes first at Mandan Christmas meet
Dickinson’s gymnastics team picked up its third win of the season on Friday night, defeating six other teams in the Mandan Christmas meet. Team Results:1. Dickinson: 148.42. Century: 1383. Legacy: 132.74. Minot: 131.25. Mandan: 128.2
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm
Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D. Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four...
Fire and Ice: Bismarck firefighters battle blaze day after Christmas, 1916
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today we have down-filled jackets, heated gloves and socks, and many other accessories to help us cope with cold weather. 100 years ago, they didn’t have the technology to brave the elements. One hundred years ago, fire departments worked differently than they do now. On...
These are the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck
STACKER — Business is booming here in Bismarck — or, at least, business jobs are. With plenty of programs ranging from new departments to new local operations opening up around the city, it only makes sense that more business jobs would spring up as well. But in terms of these business jobs, which ones bring […]
ND inmate back in custody after escape
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th. He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later...
North Dakota legislative leaders may again allow remote voting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public) – Legislative rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed lawmakers to participate remotely, if they were quarantined. The rules also allowed remote testimony in committees. Some federal COVID relief money allowed the Legislature to put cameras and sound gathering in committee hearing rooms and...
Bismarck Public Schools ensures students have a meal to eat
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Out of the 36,130 people facing hunger in North Dakota, 14,490 are children, according to Feeding America. Pandemic meal waivers for schools ended right before the beginning of the 2022 to 2023 school year. So now, income requirements must be met before students qualify for...
