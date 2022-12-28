ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is asking for the help of social media users to name a pygmy hippo born at the facility this month.

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is seeking help from the public to name a female pygmy hippo born earlier this month at the facility. Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo

The Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post that it is asking for members of the public to suggest names for the pygmy hippo born Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin.

The female calf is healthy and bonding with Iris in a special area off-exhibit, the zoo said.

The calf is only the second pygmy hippo to ever be born at the facility and in Virginia as a whole, the zoo said.

Comments / 76

3d ago

Gayla. after the person that made the song I want a hippopotamus for Christmas. Because she was born on Christmas or Christmas Eve.

Gerald Ryan
2d ago

What ever you do don't name it Whoopie as that would be a insult to a beautiful animal

