Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is asking for the help of social media users to name a pygmy hippo born at the facility this month.

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is seeking help from the public to name a female pygmy hippo born earlier this month at the facility. Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo

The Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post that it is asking for members of the public to suggest names for the pygmy hippo born Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin.

The female calf is healthy and bonding with Iris in a special area off-exhibit, the zoo said.

The calf is only the second pygmy hippo to ever be born at the facility and in Virginia as a whole, the zoo said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com