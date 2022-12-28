Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is asking for the help of social media users to name a pygmy hippo born at the facility this month.
The Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post that it is asking for members of the public to suggest names for the pygmy hippo born Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin.
The female calf is healthy and bonding with Iris in a special area off-exhibit, the zoo said.
The calf is only the second pygmy hippo to ever be born at the facility and in Virginia as a whole, the zoo said.
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
