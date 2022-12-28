Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
$1M bond set for Youngstown double homicide suspect
Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of a double homicide last week on the West Side.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in early 2022 South Side shooting indicted
The suspect in a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's south side in early 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Youngstown Police sources have confirmed with 21 News that 22-year-old Stevie Ballard is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson back in January.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
Celebratory gunfire: Don’t do it, police warn
A reminder from police that celebratory gunfire is illegal within Youngstown.
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
WFMJ.com
POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue
A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
Arrest made after woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — An arrest was made after a woman was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute in Penn Hills. Justin Mattes, 25, was taken into custody and will be charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was...
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Woman leaves purse with gun in lobby of medical building: South Euclid Police Blotter
Failure to secure dangerous weapon: South Green Road. A patient at the University Suburban Health Care Center found an unattended purse inside the main lobby area Dec. 22 and responding officers located a loaded gun inside of it. A driver’s license inside the purse identified the owner as an employee...
WFMJ.com
One in critical condition after shooting in Wellsville Christmas Day
One person is in critical condition after being shot at least twice on Christmas Day. According to a press release from Wellsville Police, a call came in shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day in reference to a shooting in the 700 Block of Maple Alley. Upon arrival, police found...
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
One dead after apartment fire in Campbell
One person has died after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Campbell early Saturday morning.
Over 60 grams of drugs seized after Salem home search
Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem.
Ravenna woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed 3, including her 2 daughters
The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl.
