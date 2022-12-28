ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in early 2022 South Side shooting indicted

The suspect in a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's south side in early 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Youngstown Police sources have confirmed with 21 News that 22-year-old Stevie Ballard is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson back in January.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
whbc.com

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
CANTON, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 1st

Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

