Read full article on original website
Related
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
Top 7 Life hacks Washingtonians Refuse to Share with Others
Whether you were born in Washington or you've moved here recently you've obviously figured out some life hacks about living in our state. However there's a whole lot more that barely scratches the surface, so we're gonna spill the beans. That's right, we're going to share with you the seven...
Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington
Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
The
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
See the Photos & Help Find These 30 Missing Children from Idaho
The hope is that every single child is found alive, the families, friends, and loved ones are on the lookout and you can be too. Take a look at all these photos, share the information on your timelines, and let's get as many eyes on these missing teens and young adults from Idaho as we can.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0