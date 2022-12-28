Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants
Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Looking to Fill a Couple Positions
Just like many businesses in the area, the City of Two Rivers is looking to fill a couple positions. Following the departure of Fire Chief Steve Denizen, City Manager Greg Buckley says they have begun the recruitment process to find his successor. “The Police and Fire Commission appointed David Murack,...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years
NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
Plymouth prepares for annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop
Plymouth is preparing to host its 16th annual cheese drop on New Year's Eve, complete with live music, food, dancing and, of course, cheese.
seehafernews.com
“Right Here in Manitowoc!”-2022 Highlights from Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was submitted by Karen Hansen, The Public Services Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. In addition to some of the usual classics, one of my favorite holiday movies is Meet Me in St. Louis. I love tracing the lives of the Smith family through the seasons, culminating in Judy Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” At the end of the film, the family finally journeys to the long-anticipated St. Louis World’s Fair. Surveying the beauty and wonder of the Fair, Rose proclaims “We don’t have to come here on a train or stay in a hotel. It’s right in our own home town.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sign installed at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A facade sign has been installed at the new Ross Dress for Less in West Bend, WI. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on Paradise Drive. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Located in the West...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
