ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants

Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

City of Two Rivers Looking to Fill a Couple Positions

Just like many businesses in the area, the City of Two Rivers is looking to fill a couple positions. Following the departure of Fire Chief Steve Denizen, City Manager Greg Buckley says they have begun the recruitment process to find his successor. “The Police and Fire Commission appointed David Murack,...
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years

NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

“Right Here in Manitowoc!”-2022 Highlights from Manitowoc Public Library

The following article was submitted by Karen Hansen, The Public Services Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. In addition to some of the usual classics, one of my favorite holiday movies is Meet Me in St. Louis. I love tracing the lives of the Smith family through the seasons, culminating in Judy Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” At the end of the film, the family finally journeys to the long-anticipated St. Louis World’s Fair. Surveying the beauty and wonder of the Fair, Rose proclaims “We don’t have to come here on a train or stay in a hotel. It’s right in our own home town.”
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA

Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
TWO RIVERS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy