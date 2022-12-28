Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Start 2023 With a Long Walk
Do you spend the first afternoon of the year cooking up black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread? Maybe you start your year off by sweeping up the ashes of last night’s año viejo effigy. Perhaps, you scatter coins in each room of your house to bring forth a prosperous new year or shove a few spare bills under your rug for the same effect.
thatoregonlife.com
A Popular Portland Pizzeria Just Earned a No. 2 Spot on List of World’s Best Pizzas
Move out of the way New York! According to travel website Big 7 and their list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world, a popular pizzeria in Portland has made the cut. Specifically, Ken’s Artisan Pizza on 28th Ave, coming in at second place. Big 7 has...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s 2022 Restaurant Closures, from Acadia to Ya Ya
This was a tough year for the food industry. After two years of pandemic fatigue, rising costs of food, and labor shortages, 2022 wore on many restaurant and food cart owners' spirits, not to mention their finances. These are the restaurants and food carts that closed this year that we'll remember most.
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
kptv.com
Community rallies behind beloved Portland chef with brain hemorrhage
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland community is rallying to support a well-known chef recovering from a brain hemorrhage. The man’s close friends said he’s feeling the love. Chef Tommy Habetz is the co-owner of Bunk and also Pizza Jerk in Portland, and those who know him said...
WWEEK
Alien Boy and Seven Other Portland Shows to Rock In the New Year
New Year’s Eve 2022 in Portland promises to be like a lot of other winter days in the Northwest: cold, rainy, in the 40s, the kind of day you’d spend inside if not for the cultural mandate to party the year away. But there’s more than enough in...
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
opb.org
Pink Martini’s Portland New Year’s Eve tradition returns, with local all-stars and a rediscovered film
For the first time in three years, self-described “little orchestra” Pink Martini will ring in the new year at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The two special New Year’s Eve performances – one at 7 p.m. Saturday and the other at 10:30 p.m. – will feature special guests, including the Portland State University Chamber Choir, NPR host Ari Shapiro, vocalist Edna Vazquez and Oregon Art Beat alumnus Jimmie Herrod.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
everout.com
21 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Portland
If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from NYE with Eyelids, Desir, and DJ Couches to The Bridgetown Boogie with Polyrhythmics and from a New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow to Threshold Brewing New Year's Eve Polska. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
Portland, December 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Portland. The Mountainside High School basketball team will have a game with David Douglas High School on December 30, 2022, 18:30:00. The McNary High School basketball team will have a game with McDaniel High School on December 30, 2022, 20:00:00.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
