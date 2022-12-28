The biggest question facing education in Wisconsin as a new year begins is what will emerge from the partisan beehive of the state Capitol in Madison. There will be lots of buzzing inside the hive. A lot of people are likely to get stung. The queen bees − there are several in this hive − will have many service bees following their lead, some totally loyal to one queen, some totally loyal to another.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO