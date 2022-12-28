Read full article on original website
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
Baltimore public schools ramp up programs to help students 'speak their truth' through art
As a kid, Baltimore visual artist Ky’Mera Pauling, would always ask for art supplies instead of toys. Pauling, now a senior in high school at Baltimore City College near the Waverly neighborhood, enjoys creating art in her free time. Pauling said that giving youth a chance to create art in the classroom can change lives, especially for young adults who may never get a chance to express themselves.
Is Baltimore’s Murder Rate a Sign that We Stopped Caring?
The names on The Baltimore Sun homicide webpage are listed chronologically but have no features that stand out. Beside each name is an age, a gender, an address, and a race. Most of the names are those of young men in their 20s, Black, and dying somewhere in Baltimore’s Black butterfly.
Brittney Verner goes one-on-one with Mayor Brandon Scott
We are less than 48 hours away from celebrating the start of a new year, but now we're looking at some milestones city leaders have made this year.
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Warm start to 2023 in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 1 — Mild and dry start to 2023 in Baltimore. January begins with very mild temperatures and some sunshine. Highs reach the upper 50s Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s for the start of the Ravens game tonight. Monday remains warm...
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 stories of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our readers showed an interest in a wide range of stories in 2022. From the tragic Stricker Street fire to top places to live in Maryland, here are our Top 10 stories of 2022. 10. Video shows moments before man is killed by squeegee kid, report...
City leaders bringing Peace Mobile to Baltimore to help heal communities
Healing communities is part of the main mission for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).
$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.
D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022
(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
Expert says crime is costing Baltimore city to lose millions annually
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homicide on the day after Christmas in the middle of the afternoon near the Mondawmin Metro station. Brittany was just feet away from the latest, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old. “Getting off the train, I just seen a whole bunch of kids running...
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
HAPPY NEW YEAR | Baltimore rings in the year 2023 with fireworks at the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night, Baltimore had an amazing fireworks display at the Inner Harbor to bring in the new year. Despite the rainy weather throughout the day, Baltimore was able to bring in 2023 by lighting up the sky. Last week, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The...
Baltimore County schools’ chief auditor settles ‘retaliation’ lawsuit against the school board
The Baltimore County Public Schools and its chief auditor have settled their court case in which Andrea Barr alleged school board members in May engineered her firing to punish her for not following their orders regarding an external audit. Under the agreement obtained by WYPR under the Maryland Public Information...
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEST SCORE CONCERNS | Just 7% of Maryland students test proficient in 8th grade math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The devastating impact of the Covid shutdown is becoming even clearer, with the latest round of statewide test scores showing students suffered staggering learning loss. Every school system had to face the decision back in 2021 of when to re-open classrooms following the pandemic. The question...
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
