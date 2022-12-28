Read full article on original website
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Chino Valley K-9 Cop Team Tracks Lawbreakers
As the only K-9 officer in Chino Valley, Sellers is on call around the clock. The K-9 cop and his trainer, Chino Valley Police Department Officer Steven Sellers, are doing so well that the department wants another K-9 unit, but that will take more funding and time. “Being a small...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
citysuntimes.com
Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott to host counselor recruiting event in Scottsdale Jan. 4
If there’s one Arizona tradition that continues to live on today it’s that every month of May – as soon as the spring semester comes to an end – dozens of Arizona college students can be found rolling up sleeping bags, packing duffel bags and making their way to Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
knau.org
Numerous northern Arizona cities plan New Year's Eve festivities
Numerous northern Arizona cities are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday. Flagstaff’s annual Great Pine Cone Drop is back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition began in 1999 and draws hundreds of people to downtown Flagstaff for two New Year’s Eve celebrations, at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.
theprescotttimes.com
Calling all Prescott Valley Residents!
Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley? The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission. Applicants will be interviewed and appointed by Town Council. To apply, you must be a resident of Prescott Valley. Terms vary in length from two to three years. Meeting times and locations vary depending on the commission. To apply please contact the Town Manager’s office at 928-759-3100. For information about the boards and commissions visit the Town of Prescott Valley website at https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/217/Boards-Commissions.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Sales Tax Rate to Decrease in the New Year
Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Prescott’s transaction privilege (sales) tax rate is decreasing from 2.75% to 2%. The combined tax rate (State, County, & City) for Prescott will decrease from 9.10% to 8.35%. The Prescott City Council voted on October 11, 2022, to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801...
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST IN AN EVIDENCE TAMPERING CASE.
On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police New Year Traffic Enforcement
This New Year’s Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Saturday, December 31, 2022, and continues through Monday, January 2, 2023.
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
theprescotttimes.com
Chef Alex Rivera Keeps Making Big Moves In Prescott, AZ!
Welcoming Chef Alex Rivera and his lovely wife Chef Alma Zamora to their new path as Partners with Los Pinos creating their own family Catering Company “ Abondance International Cuisine “ Chef Alex Rivera and Chef Alma Zamora are an amazing couple, parents and not only that, they are an amazing team.
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
The Streets of Jerome, Arizona Are Apparently Made of Human Remains
The town has a lot of strange history.
