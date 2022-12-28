ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
Manchester leaders call for more help to end homelessness

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ninety-five people who were homeless have died this year in New Hampshire, and public officials are saying more must be done to help people. Two people died in the past week in Manchester. Mayor Joyce Craig said that over the past three years of the pandemic, the homeless population in the state has tripled.
MANCHESTER, NH
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
NEWINGTON, NH
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations

Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
CONCORD, NH

