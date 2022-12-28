Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Homicides in New Hampshire up in 2022 compared to last 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire saw more homicides in 2022 compared to the previous two years. In 2022, New Hampshire had 27 homicide cases, an increase from 2021 and 2020, where there were 16 in both years. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the average the state sees...
WMUR.com
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
WCVB
Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in New Hampshire woods released on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has been released on bail. The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent told News 9 Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was released on bail. She has pleaded not guilty...
WMUR.com
Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
WMUR.com
Manchester leaders call for more help to end homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ninety-five people who were homeless have died this year in New Hampshire, and public officials are saying more must be done to help people. Two people died in the past week in Manchester. Mayor Joyce Craig said that over the past three years of the pandemic, the homeless population in the state has tripled.
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Initiatives, on a week of tragedy and the way forward: ‘We feel a great sense of urgency’
MANCHESTER, NH – It has been a tragic end to a frustrating month here in the city. In a year that has magnified the scope of New Hampshire’s crisis around homelessness, every community has its share of tragic stories – many of which never make the headlines.
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime employee David Rodrigue confirmed as NH DOT Assistant Commissioner
CONCORD, NH – David Rodrigue has been approved as NHDOT Assistant Commissioner. on December 20, 2022. His confirmation to the post was made official Dec. 20 by Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council. Rodrigue started with NHDOT in 1991 and has worked in the Bureaus of Highway Design, Construction,...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Radio Ink
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations
Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
WMUR.com
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters can greet the New Year with hikes in New Hampshire parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Parks is sponsoring a series of hikes for people to greet the New Year. For the 12th year in a row, the department has set up New Hampshire First Day Hikes at seven state parks for New Year's Day. Hikers can enjoy the...
