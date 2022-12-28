ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Chicago

Kevin Warren Would Make Perfect Sense to Be Bears' Next President

Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears' next president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team's next president and CEO, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that the Bears had interviewed Warren and consider him a "strong candidate."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Should Eye Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational-defining decisions to make. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game

Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Time Are the College Football Games on New Year's Eve?

What time are the college football games on New Year's Eve? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This weekend, many people are getting ready to see the ball drop and bring in the New Year, but many eager college football fans are ready to partake in the ultimate college football event.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Wolves Goalie Sports Bulls' Michael Jordan Inspired Mask

Chicago Wolves goalie sports Michael Jordan inspired mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Sawchenko, a goalie for the Chicago Wolves AHL hockey team, wore a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan-inspired mask against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Friday night. The mask design includes Jordan's mean mug alongside graphics of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Plays Waiting Game for Bulls' Last-Second Play Calls

LaVine plays waiting game for Bulls' last-second shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is a team player. He’s also a competitor. So what it’s like for those dueling dynamics to co-exist as LaVine watched DeMar DeRozan’s number get called again for a potential game-winning shot in the Chicago Bulls’ 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy