New York Post

George Santos may pose ‘espionage threat’ due to murky background, intelligence expert warns

A longtime Pentagon official warned Wednesday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-Nassau) poses an unprecedented challenge to national security given his recent admitted lying about his background, mysterious finances and potential access to government secrets after he takes office in January. “Every congressman has eligibility for access to classified information and that terrifies security professionals, because they haven’t been really reviewed for it,” Dan Meyer, now the managing director of the law firm Tully Rinckey’s Washington DC office, told The Post. “We don’t know whether they’re a potential espionage threat.” Reporting by The Post and other media outlets has highlighted how Santos...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
The Independent

Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
People

Ginni Thomas Told Jan. 6 Committee She Regrets the 'Tone and Content' of 2020 Election Text Messages

Earlier reports revealed that Thomas sent messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she urged him: "Do not concede" Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that she was hopeful that "state legislators could identify fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, thereby allowing the election to be overturned in favor of Donald Trump. That's why, she said, she sent text messages to those close to Trump, urging them not to...
The Hill

Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though,…
