George Santos may pose ‘espionage threat’ due to murky background, intelligence expert warns
A longtime Pentagon official warned Wednesday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-Nassau) poses an unprecedented challenge to national security given his recent admitted lying about his background, mysterious finances and potential access to government secrets after he takes office in January. “Every congressman has eligibility for access to classified information and that terrifies security professionals, because they haven’t been really reviewed for it,” Dan Meyer, now the managing director of the law firm Tully Rinckey’s Washington DC office, told The Post. “We don’t know whether they’re a potential espionage threat.” Reporting by The Post and other media outlets has highlighted how Santos...
George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
George Santos Names Another Well-Known Liar As His Inspiration In Old Clip
"If he made it, it was time for everyone to have an opportunity," said Santos, who named former President Donald Trump as an inspiration behind his 2020 run.
Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Trump's Jan. 6 'Blanket Pardon' Plan Bares 'Consciousness Of Guilt': Ex-Prosecutor
“This is evidence of what prosecutors refer to as consciousness of guilt,” Barbara McQuade told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace in an interview Wednesday.
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history.
Ginni Thomas Told Jan. 6 Committee She Regrets the 'Tone and Content' of 2020 Election Text Messages
Earlier reports revealed that Thomas sent messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she urged him: "Do not concede" Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that she was hopeful that "state legislators could identify fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, thereby allowing the election to be overturned in favor of Donald Trump. That's why, she said, she sent text messages to those close to Trump, urging them not to...
U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns he sought to keep secret
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress released six years of Donald Trump's tax records to the public on Friday, disclosing documents the former president long sought to keep secret and dealing another setback as he again seeks the White House in 2024.
House committee staffers face no pay if speaker isn't decided by Jan. 13, officials warn
In guidance first obtained by POLITICO, House officials detailed how a delayed speaker vote would impact certain staff.
France 24
Frenchman accused of hacking asks UN to block Morocco-US extradition order
The lawyer of a Frenchman held in Morocco and fighting extradition to the United States for alleged hacking told AFP Wednesday he was appealing to a UN body to intervene. Philippe Ohayon, who represents 21-year-old Sebastien Raoult, said a prison guard had shown his client papers suggesting his extradition was imminent.
Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though,…
Trump Appears To Float Third-Party Threat If GOP Won't Back Him
If Republicans lose, it'll be what they deserve for not supporting Trump, warned the author of an article the former president posted on Truth Social.
Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of Jan. 6: Grisham
Editor’s note: Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Their relationship was mischaracterized in an earlier version of this story. Former first lady Melania Trump distrusted most of her husband’s inner circle ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, and was outright angry with chief of staff…
Release of Trump's federal tax returns ushers in a charged new era of presidential oversight
House Democrats are set to release former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns Friday morning, ushering in a charged new era of presidential oversight.
Trump wanted to trademark 'Rigged Election!' and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel's latest release
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts.
Dem Lawmaker Grills 'Pathological Liar' George Santos Over His Litany Of Lies
“I mean he has lied systematically about nearly every aspect of his life,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) about Santos.
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
Jan. 6 Committee Releases New Transcripts From Insurrection Investigation
The committee released an 845-page final report on its Jan. 6 investigation earlier this month.
