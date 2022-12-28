ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk

Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot. Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place. According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place. Police say a man was located with injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place. According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place. Police say a man was located with injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 6 injured following...
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB

Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd.
