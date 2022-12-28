A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...

37 MINUTES AGO