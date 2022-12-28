Read full article on original website
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Holiday Photo With Sons: ‘Merry Christmas From Our Family’
A very tropical Christmas! Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have shared their family’s holiday card with a rare peek at their two sons. “Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all ♥️,” Silva, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 24. She added “Feliz Navidad” and “Merry Christmas” hashtags to her posts. In […]
Hilary Swank Cradles Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Christmas Post: ‘Two Gifts of a Lifetime’
Hilary Swank has a simple Christmas wish: Miracles for everyone. On Christmas Day, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor shared a picture of herself in front of her Christmas tree (stars are just like us!). In the photo, the makeup-free star wears red and white striped Christmas pajamas as she cradles her growing baby bump.
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
The rapper shares son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays! The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2½, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in...
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Andrew Shue’s Son Shares Family Photo Without Amy Robach Amid ‘GMA3’ Scandal With T.J. Holmes
Focusing on family. Andrew Shue’s son Nate shared a rare glimpse at the actor after wife Amy Robach made headlines for her relationship with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23," Nate, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the family during a getaway to Montana on Wednesday, December 28. In the […]
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd: A Love Story Made for the Dance Floor
Couples who dance together, stay together. Though Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are best known as professional dancers on ABC's hit reality competition, Dancing With the Stars, their love story began on a different stage entirely -- Broadway. The couple began as close friends over a decade ago while performing...
JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa is speaking out about heartbreak. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday, the 19-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her split from TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in an emotional video. " 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to...
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking
The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Ashley Darby and Her Sons Are Too Cute in Matching Christmas Pajamas
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member kept it cozy for the holidays with her “sweet little angels,” Dean and Dylan. Ashley Darby proves once again that she and her sons know how to wear the most adorable coordinated outfits. On December 18, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member stunned in a green corset gown, while her sons, Dean and Dylan, complemented her dress by wearing matching black tuxedos and green bow ties.
Who Is 1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Meghan Crumpler’s Fiance? Everything to Know About Jon Creager
So in love! 1,000-Lb. Best Friends star Meghan Crumpler has found love with her fiancé, Jon Creager. Keep scrolling to find out how they met, when they became engaged and more. Who Is Meghan Crumpler’s Fiance, Jon?. Not much is known about Meghan’s fiancé, who rarely appears on...
Mark Wahlberg jokes he looks like daughter in throwback photo with long hair
Mark Wahlberg bears an uncanny resemblance to his daughter Grace — or at least he did when his hair was long. The actor posted a throwback photo of himself with shoulder-length locks via Instagram Monday, alongside a smiling snap of his 12-year-old rocking a similar style. “They say we look alike? 💕👼” the Oscar nominee, 51, captioned the side-by-side shots. The “Ted” star’s nephew Jeff Wahlberg commented, “OMFG.” As for Mario Lopez, the “Saved By the Bell” alum told Mark that he is often also “twinning” with his daughter, Gia. Mark’s wife, Rhea Durham, for her part, wrote, “♥️💖👯♂️👨👧❤️🔥❣️.” She and Mark are also the parents...
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Recreated by Figure Skater Kamila Valieva -- and She Nails It
There's a new undisputed champion to Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, and it's 16-year-old Kamila Valieva!. The Russian Olympic figure skater channeled her inner Wednesday Adams earlier this week when she competed in the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Valieva scored a silver medal in the senior championships but fans felt she put forth a gold medal-worthy performance when she nailed the dance from the fourth episode of the hit Netflix show that's now gone global.
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
