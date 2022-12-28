INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of fog will be possible to start off the day today. It stays cloudy with temperatures climbing above normal. TODAY: Look for areas of fog through the first part of your Sunday. It’s going to be cloudy all day and mild. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 30s. We’ll see readings climb into the lower 50s for the afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO