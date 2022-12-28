Texas Tech (10-2) and TCU (11-1) have both had rocky patches this season, but both appear to be playing well of late. The Red Raiders struggled in the Maui Invitational, losing to Creighton and Ohio State, and later had to scuffle their way past Georgetown, Nicholls and Eastern Washington in Lubbock. Since then, however, Texas Tech has scored at least 102 points in wins over Jackson State, Houston Christian and South Carolina State. The program last notched three consecutive 100-point games in January of 1966.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO