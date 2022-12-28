Read full article on original website
Texas Tech rolled to a 42-25 victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston on the backs of several outstanding individual performances and of course stellar overall team play. It was the Red Raiders' eighth win of the season and fourth in a row.
Texas Tech (10-2) and TCU (11-1) have both had rocky patches this season, but both appear to be playing well of late. The Red Raiders struggled in the Maui Invitational, losing to Creighton and Ohio State, and later had to scuffle their way past Georgetown, Nicholls and Eastern Washington in Lubbock. Since then, however, Texas Tech has scored at least 102 points in wins over Jackson State, Houston Christian and South Carolina State. The program last notched three consecutive 100-point games in January of 1966.
Texas Tech landed a big commitment in the transfer portal on Thursday, earning a verbal pledge from Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray. Arguably the fastest player in the transfer portal, McCray picked the Red Raiders over offers from those like West Virginia and Cincinnati. McCray said Texas Tech gave him the best opportunity to reach all of his goals as a player.
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss saw the 2022 season come to an end with a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. The Rebels saw themselves in a 26-7 halftime deficit that was too much to overcome. The Rebels (8-5) lost their last four games of the 2022 season, as the Red Raiders (8-5) finished a strong Year 1 under first-year head coach Joey McGuire.
First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
Are changes on the way for the Ole Miss football program? The Rebels lost five of their last six games after starting the season 7-0 and reaching as high as the nation's No. 7 ranking. Then the collapse. It was a loud thud that culminated Wednesday night in the Tax...
