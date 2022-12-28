ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge murders finally fell in 2022. But the city is 'still not where we want to be.'

A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge has finally slowed, as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23%. But even as killings dissipated across the city in 2022, they exploded in some enclaves previously untouched by the soaring violence — like a corridor of gas stations, strip malls, run-down motels and low-cost housing clustered around Interstate 12 near Sherwood Forest Drive, Advocate data show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase, ends

The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase in Mid City Baton Rouge, has held its last event. According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the market will no longer take place due to the variety of other venues available to the city's craftspeople. "Given the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
After a challenging final year in office, Amrhein ready for life outside of office

When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
ZACHARY, LA
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others

If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Defense effort to challenge DNA report in Lafayette murder case retrial delayed by lack of funds

A defense attorney’s effort to block new DNA evidence in a 2012 murder case that’s being retried in Lafayette Parish has stalled because of a lack of funds. In 2015, Corlious Dyson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Clement Amos III, who was shot to death at a Hummingbird Lane apartment complex in August 2012. Amos was shot while checking on a neighbor who reported a strange man lurking around her apartment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

