When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO