No. 11 UCLA pulls off late comeback to edge Wazzu
After trailing for more than 35 minutes, No. 11 UCLA rallied and got the winning basket from Adem Bona with
Meet Storm Duck, Penn State's Newest Cornerback
Penn State coach James Franklin was in a good mood Wednesday at Disneyland, where he made a winking reference to his team's latest transfer player. "We also like to look for interesting, strong names from the transfer portal," Franklin told reporters at the Rose Bowl event at Disneyland. Penn State...
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
A nice gesture to the unit that has kept Travis upright throughout the 2022 campaign.
WATCH: Multiple offensive linemen break the rock after Florida State's victory against Oklahoma
The Seminoles break their final rock of the season after a wild bowl game.
Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points,... The post Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Poole puts up 41 as Warriors overtake Blazers
Jordan Poole exploded for 41 points and teamed with Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo for three 3-pointers in a 16-2,
Nets’ Nic Claxton taking his defensive game to new level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nic Claxton is confident. It’s obvious in the way the Nets center is playing and in the way he’s talking — about being named to the NBA All-Defensive team or better. “We always knew what we were capable of with everybody healthy, but it’s one thing to actually go out and put the plan into action,” Claxton said of the Nets’ 10-game winning streak, the longest in the league this season. “So it’s good. Our confidence is definitely at an all-time high. We’ve just got to keep things rolling.” The Nets (23-12) were just 2-5 and 13th in the...
Ed Reed Taking Bethune-Cookman Head Coaching Position
Miami’s Ed Reed taking his first college head coaching position.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum scores 42 points, sinks team record 11 3s
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum torched the Sixers for a season-high 42 points, including a franchise record 11 3-pointers in Friday's 127-116 win.
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
Notre Dame doubles up Florida offers today, this time a 2024 cornerback
The Irish are hitting Florida hard today, as earlier they offered a scholarship to 2025 athlete Jaime Ffrench Jr. That wasn’t the only Sunshine State prospect that got an offer from Marcus Freeman and his staff today. Jon Mitchell, a class of 2024 cornerback received an offer from Freeman...
Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions: QB, Sean Clifford
A scouting report and analysis of Penn State QB Sean Clifford ahead of the 2023 Rose Bowl against Utah.
Former Penn State CB finds a landing spot out of the transfer portal
Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon. “Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced. Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield...
