CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nic Claxton is confident. It’s obvious in the way the Nets center is playing and in the way he’s talking — about being named to the NBA All-Defensive team or better. “We always knew what we were capable of with everybody healthy, but it’s one thing to actually go out and put the plan into action,” Claxton said of the Nets’ 10-game winning streak, the longest in the league this season. “So it’s good. Our confidence is definitely at an all-time high. We’ve just got to keep things rolling.” The Nets (23-12) were just 2-5 and 13th in the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO