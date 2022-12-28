ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

AllPennState

Meet Storm Duck, Penn State's Newest Cornerback

Penn State coach James Franklin was in a good mood Wednesday at Disneyland, where he made a winking reference to his team's latest transfer player. "We also like to look for interesting, strong names from the transfer portal," Franklin told reporters at the Rose Bowl event at Disneyland. Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points,... The post Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
New York Post

Nets’ Nic Claxton taking his defensive game to new level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nic Claxton is confident. It’s obvious in the way the Nets center is playing and in the way he’s talking — about being named to the NBA All-Defensive team or better. “We always knew what we were capable of with everybody healthy, but it’s one thing to actually go out and put the plan into action,” Claxton said of the Nets’ 10-game winning streak, the longest in the league this season. “So it’s good. Our confidence is definitely at an all-time high. We’ve just got to keep things rolling.” The Nets (23-12) were just 2-5 and 13th in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State CB finds a landing spot out of the transfer portal

Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon. “Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced. Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

