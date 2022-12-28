Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks
A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
WMBF
Warrants: 5 arrested in connection to a ‘gunfight’ in Darlington County neighborhood
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people who were hurt in a shooting last month in Darlington County, are now the ones facing charges. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Jamieson Garner, Lawrence Burroughs, Jyrek Prince and a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue in Lamar.
WMBF
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot by Conway officer, police say
WMBF
Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A home in Green Sea with people inside was hit by bullets early Thursday morning, according to an incident report. The report states that a Horry County police officer was responding to another call when he heard of a “barrage of rounds being shot.”
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
WMBF
Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. Details...
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
wpde.com
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
wfxb.com
Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
No threat from ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island, but Georgetown County sheriff says to stay aware of surroundings
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner on Pawleys Island. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black […]
