Darlington County, SC

wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case

On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
LATTA, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks

A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
WBTW News13

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

WMBF

Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. Details...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wfxb.com

Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County

An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

No threat from ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island, but Georgetown County sheriff says to stay aware of surroundings

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner on Pawleys Island. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

