Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
foodsafetynews.com
Sprouts recalled in response to Salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises is recalling raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after at...
Popculture
Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces
You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Popculture
Liquer Recall Issued
Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination.
foodsafetynews.com
More sprouts recalled as outbreak investigation continues
SunSprout Enterprises has expanded a recall of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa...
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Popculture
Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen
Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
foodsafetynews.com
New Salmonella outbreak investigated by FDA; two other outbreaks unresolved
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak on infections related to consumption of raw alfalfa sprouts. At least 15 people in Nebraska have become sick from Salmonella Typhimurium. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are involved in the outbreak investigation along with state health officials and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dangerous dinner: Chemicals in our food
FDA testing found dangerous chemicals in foods we eat everyday, including levels of lead that could cause permanent damage
foodsafetynews.com
One last look at 2022’s Top Ten
No. 1 – Chaos theory. This was the year that seem to prove what many have long suspected. Food safety is not organized and it isn’t getting much respect. Dr. Robert Califf had to go hat in hand to Senate Republicans to come up with the votes he needed for confirmation as FDA Commissioner. The infant formula shortage hit as he took over with FDA seemingly clueless about what was happening at the critical Sturgis, MI, plant operated by Abbott Nutrition. If media questions about all of that were not enough, it quickly widened out to investigative reports and consumer groups raising questions about the FDA’s repeated failures of its food safety duties. The FDA commissioner then brought in an outside-inside foundation to study issues. That review basically found the critics are right about the “F” in the Food and Drug Administration problem and left Califf with potential fixes. He ended the year mostly silent about his options and at the moment, nothing has changed.
Fox17
True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds
(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging. The affected products come...
foodsafetynews.com
Making homemade eggnog without the Salmonella
Whether or not you’re a fan of eggnog, someone is probably bringing it to your New Year’s gathering. If not made properly, the homemade eggnog recipe could include Salmonella. And no — adding alcohol does not kill the germs. This is especially dangerous if you are serving...
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Romaine Lettuce?
Lettuce is great for humans and a staple part of healthy salads and sandwiches. This crunchy, leafy green comes in lots of different varieties, but romaine lettuce is low cost and one head goes a long way, so no doubt dog owners must wonder if their pooches can have some too. Lettuce look a bit closer at the facts. Can dogs eat romaine lettuce or is it toxic?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cook But Don't Touch: How to Avoid Food Poisoning
One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of hand-washing to fend off illness and germs. That lesson extends to the kitchen. Consumer Reports explains why you need to wash your hands while cooking to avoid food poisoning. We’ve heard these food safety warnings before. Don’t thaw...
epicgardening.com
Arrowroot Plant: Growing New Gluten-Free Foods
Arrowroot is becoming well known as a gluten-free alternative to corn starch and flour. What isn’t advertised on the nutritional label, though, is the rich history of arrowroot powder and the plant it comes from. It was cultivated in Latin America as early as 8200 BCE, thousands of years before gluten was even identified. Back then, this plant was well known for extracting poison from arrow wounds, hence the name arrowroot plant.
snapshotsincursive.com
Smoked Salmon Dill Spread
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: Smoked Salmon Dill Spread with Crudités! For those who appreciate a healthy choice while socializing, this one is for the books! Munch on crisp vegetable crudités. Add an assortment of baked bagel chips for a salty crunchy finish. Party On!
a-z-animals.com
Button Mushrooms vs. Portobello Mushrooms
When it comes to the most popular mushrooms to buy and cook, button mushrooms and portobello mushrooms are two of the most popular. However, many people find themselves confused. Are these mushrooms the same? Are they different? What sets them apart from each other? How can you identify which is which?
Comments / 0