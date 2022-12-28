No. 1 – Chaos theory. This was the year that seem to prove what many have long suspected. Food safety is not organized and it isn’t getting much respect. Dr. Robert Califf had to go hat in hand to Senate Republicans to come up with the votes he needed for confirmation as FDA Commissioner. The infant formula shortage hit as he took over with FDA seemingly clueless about what was happening at the critical Sturgis, MI, plant operated by Abbott Nutrition. If media questions about all of that were not enough, it quickly widened out to investigative reports and consumer groups raising questions about the FDA’s repeated failures of its food safety duties. The FDA commissioner then brought in an outside-inside foundation to study issues. That review basically found the critics are right about the “F” in the Food and Drug Administration problem and left Califf with potential fixes. He ended the year mostly silent about his options and at the moment, nothing has changed.

