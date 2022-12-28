Read full article on original website
Sumner Boys Beat Jonesport-Beals 50-46 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat the Jonesport-Beals Roys 50-46 on Friday, December 30th, building a 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and withstanding the Royal's 4th Quarter charge. Jonesport-Beals led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner took the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring...
Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 1:30 p.m. from Mackenzie Gymnasium at Old Town High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To...
John Bapst Boys Fall to Waterville 54-37 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team lost to the Waterville Panthers 54-37 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Center. Waterville led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half John Bapst outscored Waterville 15-6 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 34-32.
MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat the Hermon Hawks 52-33 in Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 29th. The Trojans led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-19 at the end of the...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In Battle of Unbeatens Ellsworth Tops Orono 60-49 [STATS]
In front of the largest crowd dating back to 2019, the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the Orono Red Riots 60-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th. The packed crowd saw the Eagles race out to a 27-14 lead at the end of the 1st...
Orono Red Riots Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Ellsworth Eagles in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The live Ticket TV broadcast will begin below at 3:30 PM from Ellsworth High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games...
Penobscot Pioneers Beat Defending State Champs Lewiston 7-1 at Fill the Alfond
The Penobscot Pioneers defeated the defending State Champions Lewiston Blue Devils 7-1 at the Alfond Arena. The Pioneers opened the action as part of the return of Fill the Alfond, the annual contest between Bangor and Brewer. This was the 1st time that the Fill the Alfond game had been played since 2019. The series started on February 17, 2004.
UMaine Women Open America East Play with 74-62 Win Over Bryant
The UMaine Women's Basketball Team opened America East Conference play with a 74-62 victory over Bryant on Thursday afternoon, December 29th. Bryant led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored Bryant 26-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 40-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bryant outscored Maine 25-11 to cut Maine's lead to just 2 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 51-49.
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Harvard 74-73 in OT
The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Harvard Crimson 74-73 in overtime on Wednesday, December 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half, and Gedi Juozapaitis' 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game for Maine sent the game into OT.
Former Eagles Jackson Curtis and Connor Wagstaff Named to Collegiate Baseball Division III Players to Watch List
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 pre-season NCAA Division III poll and Husson University baseball was picked 37th in the rankings while junior Jackson Curtis, graduate student Kobe Rogerson and junior Connor Wagstaff were named to the players to watch list. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 25-17 under...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to discover, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
In September, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" in Augusta, Maine. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wowed by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
WCVB
Boarding a throwback train in Wiscasset, Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan explored the historic town of Wiscasset, Maine. During her visit, she checked out theWW&F Railway Museum, which celebrates Maine’s Sheepscot Valley narrow-gauge railway. A 100% volunteer base has spent the last 30 years restoring the historic railway — from the tracks to the old steam train. The museum now offers interactive train trips to unique destinations.
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
