92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Beat Jonesport-Beals 50-46 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat the Jonesport-Beals Roys 50-46 on Friday, December 30th, building a 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and withstanding the Royal's 4th Quarter charge. Jonesport-Beals led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Sumner took the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring...
92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Boys Fall to Waterville 54-37 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team lost to the Waterville Panthers 54-37 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Center. Waterville led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half John Bapst outscored Waterville 15-6 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 34-32.
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Open America East Play with 74-62 Win Over Bryant

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team opened America East Conference play with a 74-62 victory over Bryant on Thursday afternoon, December 29th. Bryant led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored Bryant 26-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 40-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bryant outscored Maine 25-11 to cut Maine's lead to just 2 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 51-49.
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Harvard 74-73 in OT

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Harvard Crimson 74-73 in overtime on Wednesday, December 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half, and Gedi Juozapaitis' 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game for Maine sent the game into OT.
102.9 WBLM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
WCVB

Boarding a throwback train in Wiscasset, Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan explored the historic town of Wiscasset, Maine. During her visit, she checked out theWW&F Railway Museum, which celebrates Maine’s Sheepscot Valley narrow-gauge railway. A 100% volunteer base has spent the last 30 years restoring the historic railway — from the tracks to the old steam train. The museum now offers interactive train trips to unique destinations.
