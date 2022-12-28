ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCv8g_0jwwaTet00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.

Due to the recent winter storm, water pipes burst on Saturday at the shelter leaving a mess to be cleaned up. The shelter reached out on Facebook asking for help from the community.

“If anyone has a couple hours to help clean, walk dogs, dishes, laundry etc. We could really use the help.”

Fixing the pet-adoption crisis: 6 ways to help

After not having water for two days, officials say the shelter was a mess, cages needing serious cleaning. The community stepped up to the challenge with many volunteers coming out to help clean the shelter up.

“A sincere Thank you to all the staff and volunteers that helped clean up the shelter today. It’s been a difficult few days but the shelter is clean and animals are warm! So many that missed getting their picture taken today. It was organized chaos today.”

You can see pictures of the volunteers at the shelter below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNA61_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzwfV_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PU8OZ_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDBFM_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324C6S_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0ibU_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkgDb_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTt8R_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ieup_0jwwaTet00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdlCR_0jwwaTet00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter storm cleanup continues for Ark Crisis Children’s Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The temperatures recently are a far cry from the below-zero conditions just before Christmas. But the impacts of that winter storm are still being felt around the Tristate, including the Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. “As soon as I walked in the door, I heard water,” recalls Ark’s Executive Director […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD storage facility in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Customers asked to limit water usage in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department is continuing to urge our customers to limit unnecessary water usage. Officials say the water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures. They say it’s because several residential and commercial customers have had busted pipes...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of Wet Dog Food

The Vanderburgh Humane Society has once reached out to social media for helping to feed the shelter animals. The last time the shelter ran into scarcity, it was cat food, now its specifically for dogs. Nearly a dozen senior dogs and several litters of puppies are in the shelters care,...
wevv.com

Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage

Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County. On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage. They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup. Water Department has warned that customers...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wabx.net

Humane Society Offering Low Cost Vaccinations

The Warrick County Humane Society in Newburgh will hold a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Tuesday January 10. The clinic is from 11:00 am and will remain open until the last pet is seen. ‘. Registration starts at 10:00 am and is limited to the first...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Parks Department is ready to recycle some Christmas trees. Officials say people can drop off their real Christmas trees, not their artificial ones, at Newman Park for them to collect until late January. Parks Department officials say they will take the trees and will either turn them into mulch […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy