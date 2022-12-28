Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis Reprises Famous Role One Last Time for New Movie Amid Aphasia Diagnosis
Famed actor Bruce Willis is returning to the screen to reprise his role as Detective James Knight in the upcoming action movie, Detective Knight: Independence. In the official trailer, dropped earlier this week, the 67-year-old iconic actor investigates a vigilante EMT impersonating a police officer. It results in an action-packed rampage on Independence Day.
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Posts Heartwarming Throwback Home Video: ‘Fell Head Over Heels’
It’s time to turn back the hands of time for Emma Heming, wife of Bruce Willis, as she’s recalling their romance. Heming, 44, headed over to Instagram and shared some throwback memories in a video. We can see Heming and Willis, 67, enjoying time in the snow together.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Cole Hauser Slept on His Floor When They Were Young Actors
For Yellowstone fans, Josh Lucas and Cole Hauser will always be associated with John Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively. Like most actors, however, Yellowstone is just a piece of the puzzle that is their entire filmography (albeit a rather large piece, thanks to the massive success of the show). And...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Tom Cruise’s Real Personality Is ‘Closest’ to Maverick, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Says
Hollywood is filled with polarizing figures of all shapes and sizes. And as one of the most famous people in the world, it should come as no surprise that Tom Cruise is one of them. Stories of the Top Gun star stretch back more than 40 years, with some hailing him as the greatest person in Hollywood and others alleging his terrible temper and dubious deeds.
Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth Split After ‘General Hospital’: ‘Our Characters Were In Love, We Weren’t In Love’
Rena Sofer recently revealed she split from Wally Kurth after they realized their 'General Hospital' characters were the ones in love — not the two of them.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
We Finally Have Our First Look at Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s New Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’
Two of Hollywood's rom-com regulars—Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher—are joining forces for a new Netflix movie, titled Your Place or Mine, which is set to be released in February 2023. Now, we've finally got our first look at the highly-anticipated movie. The streaming platform just released a set...
Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Chase Hudson and More Stars Party in St. Barts for Charity Gala
Celebrities flocked to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a charity gala on Dec. 29, which had movie and TikTok stars alike coming out for the cause. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Huddy) attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which welcomed Drake and Lenny Kravitz to the stage as part of the night's entertainment.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son
Cole Hauser is giving Yellowstone fans what they want by signing on to do more westerns during his time off... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son appeared first on Outsider.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie, 13, Looks So Grown Up At Christmas Party With The Singer: Photo
“Ima xxmas ho,” Machine Gun Kelly (b. Colson Baker, 32) posted on Dec. 27 while sharing a glimpse of how he spent his holidays. Along with the candy-cane red fingernail polish and Santa hats, MGK revealed at a party with his formerly estranged mother and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. MGK rocked an animal-print outfit while he posed in between Casie and his mom for a family photo. The picture showed how Casie — who MGK shares with his ex, Emma Cannon – has grown up and is on her way to becoming a young woman.
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
