I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Allison Williams, Daughter of Anchor Brian Williams, Discusses Her “Thorough” Privilege
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Allison Williams has entered the chat about privilege and nepotism. The M3GAN star opened up about growing up in Connecticut as the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams, and journalist Jane Gillan Stoddard, within commuting distance to Manhattan—and the leg up in in life that afforded her.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Chase Hudson and More Stars Party in St. Barts for Charity Gala
Celebrities flocked to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a charity gala on Dec. 29, which had movie and TikTok stars alike coming out for the cause. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Huddy) attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which welcomed Drake and Lenny Kravitz to the stage as part of the night's entertainment.
See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls. The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
Eva Mendes Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation Photo
Watch: Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation. Eva Mendes is turning up the heat this winter with her fiery makeover. Ahead of kicking off 2023, the Hitch actress decided to start the new year, new me trend by swapping out her signature brunette hairstyle for a vibrant red color.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce
Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
Drew Barrymore Shares Why Divorce From Will Kopelman Was “Confusing”
Watch: Drew Barrymore REACTS to Emily in Paris Star's FLIRTY Comments. Drew Barrymore went the distance in healing after her divorce from Will Kopelman. The talk show host recently reflected on her 2016 divorce from the art director—with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10 and Frankie 8, with—explaining how the end to her 4-year marriage was a difficult chapter in her life.
Your First Look at the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé: HEA Tell-All
It's going to take a lot more than 90 days to forget this episode. In this exclusive clip from the Jan. 1 Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, tensions are high in the studio as...
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse’s Winter Stroll Will Warm Your Heart
This couple is in an Empire State of mind for New Year's Eve. As they prepare to ring in 2023, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse took a casual stroll in New York City Dec. 29. Bundled up to...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcases Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth. Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off...
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
The Pointer Sisters group member, Anita Pointer, passed away Saturday at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer.
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27
The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dead at 45 After Cancer Battle
The music industry has lost a beloved member. Jeremiah Green, drummer and co-founder of Modest Mouse, died on Dec. 31 after a battle with cancer. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this:...
Family Karma's Midseason Trailer Teases a Wedding & a Proposal
Season three of Family Karma is full of love. Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos' wedding takes center stage in E! News' exclusive first look at the Bravo show's midseason trailer. The trailer...
Turning My Mom Into Me Is TikTok’s Newest Empowering Trend
TikTok's latest style trend is putting a fun twist on the phrase "like mother, like daughter." The "turning my mom into me" trend has taken over nearly everyone's For You Page on the video-sharing...
Sharon Osbourne Steps Out With Daughter Aimee After Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is enjoying being back with her family. The former talk show host was photographed shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 29 with her daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39, more than a week after...
