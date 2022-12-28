ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls. The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
Eva Mendes Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation Photo

Watch: Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation. Eva Mendes is turning up the heat this winter with her fiery makeover. Ahead of kicking off 2023, the Hitch actress decided to start the new year, new me trend by swapping out her signature brunette hairstyle for a vibrant red color.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce

Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
MIAMI, FL
Drew Barrymore Shares Why Divorce From Will Kopelman Was “Confusing”

Watch: Drew Barrymore REACTS to Emily in Paris Star's FLIRTY Comments. Drew Barrymore went the distance in healing after her divorce from Will Kopelman. The talk show host recently reflected on her 2016 divorce from the art director—with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10 and Frankie 8, with—explaining how the end to her 4-year marriage was a difficult chapter in her life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27

The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
