Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
New housing aimed at helping the elderly
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
WBBJ
Steve Bowers to retire after 40+ years in local radio
JACKSON, Tenn. — A long-time staple of local radio is announcing his retirement after more than 40 years. Steve Bowers is set to make his final broadcast with Grace Media Group on Thursday. Bowers is currently the host of “Blue Suede Forever,” which airs on News/Talk 101.5 FM.
WBBJ
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
WBBJ
Skating rink offers NYE fun for all ages
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local skating rink has a New Year’s Eve celebration. Magic Wheels in Jackson is having a special New Year’s Eve event. The events take place from noon until 6 pm and another from 7 pm until midnight. Both will end with a balloon release.
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
WBBJ
Celebrate the New Year with Recycling
JACKSON, Tenn. —Ring in the New Year with recycling!. If you are planning a New Year’s Eve bash and plastic cups are on your lists, consider starting off the new year by helping the environment. According to information from the City of Jackson Recycling Center, a new challenge...
WBBJ
Planning to celebrate the new year with fireworks? Some may be harder to find
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fireworks can be an essential part of any new year’s celebration. However, this year there are some common ones that may seem harder to find. A small fireworks shortage could affect you when you go fireworks shopping this season. “The main thing that’s difficult...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
WBBJ
Irene Leek Colvett
Irene Leek Colvett, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Irene was born on February 17, 1944, at Norris Crossing, TN to the late Ernest Leek and Jennie Lee...
Chester County Independent
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
WBBJ
Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve
—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
WBBJ
New Year’s Eve events in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — People are preparing all over the Hub City to welcome in the new year. New Year’s Eve events are happening all throughout the Hub City, including at the E-Gamers Cafe. There, gamers are able to come for a discounted rate and get a day pass from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., also with a watch party starting at 7 p.m.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
Comments / 0