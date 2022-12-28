The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO