Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times.

The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to area hospitals with serious burns.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

