atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has a difficult roster decision to make that could have ripple effects for the Vols
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has a potentially difficult roster decision to make in the coming days/weeks and that decision could have a major ripple effect for the team. Earlier this month, South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee is one of the programs...
atozsports.com
One move Josh Heupel needs to try to make for Vols that would be the biggest story of the offseason
There’s a move that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel should try to make that would be one of the biggest stories of the College Football offseason. Earlier this week, LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after initially announcing that he was returning to Baton Rouge for another season.
atozsports.com
Look: South Carolina fans massively troll Tennessee and Clemson before Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers have something in common that both teams wish wasn’t the case. Losses to South Carolina kept both the Vols and the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks knocked off Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks, massively impacting the look...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel comments on Joe Milton and the Vols QB competition in spring
On Wednesday, Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle told reporters that UT will have an open quarterback competition in the spring. “We’ll have a quarterback competition,” said Halzle in Miami on Wednesday. “And it’s just like from the earlier question about the game, does that weigh in, absolutely, because what you do on the field, it matters as far as who’s playing. But yeah, we’ll have a quarterback competition this offseason and go from there.”
atozsports.com
Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?
Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday and he offered an important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Halzle told reporters that true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson is “feeling like his old self”.
atozsports.com
Vols senior who played for Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones gives thoughts on Josh Heupel as a head coach
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant has seen a lot during his time at UT. Fant originally signed with the Vols when Butch Jones was the program’s head coach. The Nashville native didn’t see any action in 2017, but he was on the roster for one season under Jones.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans just got another big reason to love Hendon Hooker
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will go down as a legend at UT for two reasons:. The Greensboro, NC native was amazing on the field for the Vols — completing long passes and creating big plays with his legs when there was seemingly nowhere to go. But what really...
atozsports.com
Clemson defender makes strong statement about Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
One of the reasons the Tennessee Vols‘ offense is so hard to defend is because of their tempo. Tennessee’s offense moves as fast as any offense in the nation which can often cause confusion for opposing defenses. On Wednesday, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was asked about the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh gives his thoughts on the future of Tennessee football
Alex Golesh stepped down as the Tennessee Vols‘ offensive coordinator earlier this month to become the new head coach at South Florida. Golesh was an important part of the Vols’ success in 2022 — he called plays and was critical in game planning. With Golesh now at...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
