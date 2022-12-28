ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Josh Heupel comments on Joe Milton and the Vols QB competition in spring

On Wednesday, Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle told reporters that UT will have an open quarterback competition in the spring. “We’ll have a quarterback competition,” said Halzle in Miami on Wednesday. “And it’s just like from the earlier question about the game, does that weigh in, absolutely, because what you do on the field, it matters as far as who’s playing. But yeah, we’ll have a quarterback competition this offseason and go from there.”
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?

Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN

