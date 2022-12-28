Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple MurdersOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
KXLY
WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence
PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders
IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
TODAY.com
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
desales.edu
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
28-Year-Old Man Arrested in Pennsylvania Charged with Four Counts of First-Degree Murder, Being Held Without Bond
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. During a press conference held Friday afternoon, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed that 28-year-old Bryan C. Kohberger has been...
Clyde Ewing Sentenced to Life without Parole for 2021 Lewiston Murder of Samuel Johns
LEWISTON - Clyde Ewing, who was found guilty of murdering 31-year-old Samuel Johns in January 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury found both Clyde Ewing and his 17-year-old son Demetri Ewing guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year. Investigators said the father and son...
Moscow murders: U of I Professor sues Tik-Toker sleuth for defamation
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a Tik Tok crime sleuth, who accused the professor of murdering the four Idaho students on her account — which later was reposed and viewed by millions. A Texas-based internet sleuth, Ashley Guillard,...
Hells Gate State Park Announces Passing of Park Manager Charlie Chase
LEWISTON - Hells Gate State Park has announced the passing of Park Manager Charlie Chase, who passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a social media post from the Park. "With broken hearts, we announce that Hells Gate State Park Manager Charlie Chase passed away Friday, December 23,...
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
KXLY
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
Suspect Facing Multiple Charges After Alleged Fight with Police During Traffic Stop in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Just past 9:00 p.m. on December 26th, 2022, a Trooper with the Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on red 2010 Chevrolet HHR in the parking lot of Canters Inn, in Lewiston. Prior to the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department had received call for service of an intoxicated male banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house. The ex-girlfriend reportedly advised dispatch the male had left the house in a vehicle with the same description near Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
Construction of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center's New Acute Rehabilitation Unit to Officially Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is beginning construction of a new rehabilitation unit, which will be located on the sixth floor, the hospital has announced. The $6 million project is scheduled to be finished mid-June 2023. Once complete, the acute rehabilitation unit (ARU) will provide the area’s only...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
Lewiston Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Husband Found Not Competent to Stand Trial
LEWISTON - Last week, 82-year-old Kay M. Morrison was found not competent to stand trial for murder. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, attorneys for Morrison filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on December 2, 2022. On Friday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert reviewed the findings of the evaluation done by a doctor and found Morrison to not be competent.
Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County
KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
