LEWISTON - Just past 9:00 p.m. on December 26th, 2022, a Trooper with the Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on red 2010 Chevrolet HHR in the parking lot of Canters Inn, in Lewiston. Prior to the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department had received call for service of an intoxicated male banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house. The ex-girlfriend reportedly advised dispatch the male had left the house in a vehicle with the same description near Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO