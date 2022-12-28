ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence

PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
PULLMAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders

IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
MOSCOW, ID
The Hill

Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference

The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
MOSCOW, ID
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Suspect Facing Multiple Charges After Alleged Fight with Police During Traffic Stop in Lewiston

LEWISTON - Just past 9:00 p.m. on December 26th, 2022, a Trooper with the Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on red 2010 Chevrolet HHR in the parking lot of Canters Inn, in Lewiston. Prior to the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department had received call for service of an intoxicated male banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house. The ex-girlfriend reportedly advised dispatch the male had left the house in a vehicle with the same description near Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Husband Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

LEWISTON - Last week, 82-year-old Kay M. Morrison was found not competent to stand trial for murder. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, attorneys for Morrison filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on December 2, 2022. On Friday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert reviewed the findings of the evaluation done by a doctor and found Morrison to not be competent.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County

KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy