Police: Suspect killed in Sidney officer-involved shooting believed to target grocery store employee

SIDNEY — Sidney Police are releasing new details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week at a local grocery store.

Todd Jordan, 54, of Sidney, was shot and killed by police on Dec. 21 after an incident at the Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave.

The Sidney 911 Center received calls reporting an active shooter at the Sidney Foodtown at approximately 8:01 a.m. In a 911 called obtained through a public records request, a man tells dispatches that the alleged gunman was inside the store.

“We’re trying to barricade ourselves,” the 911 caller said. “He shot at me outside when I was walking in.”

Two minutes later, at 8:03 a.m., the first Sidney officer arrived on scene and entered the store, according to a release from Captain Jerry Tangeman.

As he entered the store, armed with a tactical rifle, the officer “assumed a tactical position at the front of the store as he started his search for the suspect.”

Roughly one minute later, three more Sidney officers arrived on scene and entered the building, also armed with tactical rifles. As the entered through the front doors, they “immediately” ran into the Jordan as he was getting ready to leave.

All four officers gave Jordan verbal commands to keep his hands up and get down on the ground, but Tangeman said he did not comply. Police said Jordan then pulled out a handgun from his right side and raised it toward the officers. At that point, all four officers shot at Jordan.

Jordan was transported to Wilson Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Sidney police revealed that they believe Jordan was targeting a female employee at the store. Tangeman said that before police arrived on scene, Jordan fired one shot from a vehicle outside of the store. He then went inside the store and is believed to have shot at the employee three times. No one was hit by the gunfire and no other injuries were reported.

Officers Jason Viapiano, Andre Shappie, Aaron Wesbecher and Sergeant Chris Burnmeister were identified Wednesday as the officer involved in the shooting. They have all been placed on administrative leave while the incident remains under review.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the shooting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

