406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College men, women tune up for league with wins

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night. The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

University of Providence fades late in loss to Dickinson State

BILLINGS - Marcus Stephens and Davien Harris-Williams returned to the Providence men's basketball roster for the first time this season, but the Argos fell late to Dickinson State (N.D.) 94-89 Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic presented by Erck Hotels in Billings. Harris-Williams poured in 34 points...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western's bench early key in win over Dickinson State

BILLINGS – The Bulldogs Women's basketball team extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Dickinson State University (N.D.) Blue Hawks 69-43. "It was a choppy start, but that is credit to Dickinson and their energy to start. Our bench gave us a great lift to finish the first quarter. Hopefully we got the careless turnovers out of our system as we head into tomorrow's game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College men beat SAIT at Hampton Inn Classic

BILLINGS — Tayshawun Bradford knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 20 points Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat the Southern Institute of Technology 91-58 in men's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic being played at the Fortin Center. Bradford shot 7 of 9 from...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women win big in Hampton Inn tourney opener

BILLINGS — Morgan Baird supplied 18 points and seven rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 101-50 in women's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic. The Battlin' Bears (9-4), playing in the Fortin Center, also received 14 points and four...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western WBB score win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

BILLINGS – The Montana Western Bulldogs Women's basketball team rode a huge scoring effort tonight as they defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) Trojans 93-66. "I liked our execution on the offensive and we needed all of it because we did a poor job of vibrating shots for the majority of the game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings' hoops teams split home doubleheader against Central Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings basketball teams each made some notable history in their doubleheader against Central Washington on Thursday. One team was much happier to make it than the other. The Yellowjackets' men's hoops team improved to a 3-0 start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for...
BILLINGS, MT
friars.com

Men's Basketball Game Notes At DePaul

Friars To Play At DePaul On New Year's Day: Providence will play the second game of its road trip at DePaul on Sunday, January 1 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 49 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 36-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 14-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 29 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 21-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams last season, the Friars earned a 70-53 win at DePaul on January 1, 2022. In the second meeting in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
406mtsports.com

Dan Mortensen to speak at Dawson CC's Hall of Fame ceremony

GLENDIVE — Seven-time world rodeo champion Dan Mortensen of Billings will be the master of ceremonies when Dawson Community College honors its fourth Hall of Fame class on the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Mortensen is in pro rodeo's Hall of Fame. He is a six-time world champion in saddle bronc riding, and a one-time all-around champion.
BILLINGS, MT
NECN

New Details About Player Who Assaulted Ref During High School Basketball Game

Police released new details Friday about the teenage basketball player who allegedly assaulted a referee during a game earlier this week in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Cohasset police said Friday that they have filed a criminal charge against a visiting player who allegedly assaulted a referee at a Cohasset High School boys basketball game on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery and is scheduled to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date. His name has not been released by police.
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Southern New England celebrations and events to send off 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are celebrating the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting a chance of rain, many cities will still be hosting events. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place Saturday night...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
independentri.com

Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report

The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

