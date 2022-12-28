Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College men, women tune up for league with wins
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night. The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past...
406mtsports.com
University of Providence fades late in loss to Dickinson State
BILLINGS - Marcus Stephens and Davien Harris-Williams returned to the Providence men's basketball roster for the first time this season, but the Argos fell late to Dickinson State (N.D.) 94-89 Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic presented by Erck Hotels in Billings. Harris-Williams poured in 34 points...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western's bench early key in win over Dickinson State
BILLINGS – The Bulldogs Women's basketball team extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Dickinson State University (N.D.) Blue Hawks 69-43. "It was a choppy start, but that is credit to Dickinson and their energy to start. Our bench gave us a great lift to finish the first quarter. Hopefully we got the careless turnovers out of our system as we head into tomorrow's game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College men beat SAIT at Hampton Inn Classic
BILLINGS — Tayshawun Bradford knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 20 points Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat the Southern Institute of Technology 91-58 in men's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic being played at the Fortin Center. Bradford shot 7 of 9 from...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College women win big in Hampton Inn tourney opener
BILLINGS — Morgan Baird supplied 18 points and seven rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 101-50 in women's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic. The Battlin' Bears (9-4), playing in the Fortin Center, also received 14 points and four...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western WBB score win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
BILLINGS – The Montana Western Bulldogs Women's basketball team rode a huge scoring effort tonight as they defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) Trojans 93-66. "I liked our execution on the offensive and we needed all of it because we did a poor job of vibrating shots for the majority of the game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings' hoops teams split home doubleheader against Central Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings basketball teams each made some notable history in their doubleheader against Central Washington on Thursday. One team was much happier to make it than the other. The Yellowjackets' men's hoops team improved to a 3-0 start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for...
friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes At DePaul
Friars To Play At DePaul On New Year's Day: Providence will play the second game of its road trip at DePaul on Sunday, January 1 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 49 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 36-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 14-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 29 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 21-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams last season, the Friars earned a 70-53 win at DePaul on January 1, 2022. In the second meeting in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.
Warwick Co-op defeats defending champion Bishop Hendricken 5-2
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Warwick Co-op took down defending Division I boys ice hockey champion Bishop Hendricken 5-2 on Friday night. Warwick broke things open in the third period with Aidan McNally scoring the game winner.
406mtsports.com
Dan Mortensen to speak at Dawson CC's Hall of Fame ceremony
GLENDIVE — Seven-time world rodeo champion Dan Mortensen of Billings will be the master of ceremonies when Dawson Community College honors its fourth Hall of Fame class on the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Mortensen is in pro rodeo's Hall of Fame. He is a six-time world champion in saddle bronc riding, and a one-time all-around champion.
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
NECN
New Details About Player Who Assaulted Ref During High School Basketball Game
Police released new details Friday about the teenage basketball player who allegedly assaulted a referee during a game earlier this week in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Cohasset police said Friday that they have filed a criminal charge against a visiting player who allegedly assaulted a referee at a Cohasset High School boys basketball game on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery and is scheduled to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date. His name has not been released by police.
Player facing criminal charge in ‘vicious attack’ on referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A visiting high school player is facing a criminal charge after police say he punched a referee during a high school basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston, whose name has not been made public, will...
ABC6.com
Southern New England celebrations and events to send off 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are celebrating the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting a chance of rain, many cities will still be hosting events. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place Saturday night...
‘Vicious attack’: Witness describes moment HS player punched ref during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A high school basketball player is being charged with simple assault and battery in Quincy Juvenile Court, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. The 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly “sucker punched” the referee in the face during the game against...
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
independentri.com
Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report
The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Comments / 0