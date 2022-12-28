ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Third quarter run dooms Ponder in loss to Bullard at Whataburger Tournament

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Ponder's Kade Irons (15) drives past Bullard's Drake Kess (30) during the 65th annual Whataburger Tournament Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH — A third quarter Bullard run proved too much for Ponder to overcome in a 62-52 loss to the Panthers Wednesday at Chisholm Trail High School.

The contest opened the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Lions' time in the Blue Boys Division of the Whataburger Tournament. They fell to 4A No. 22-ranked Bullard in a clash of state-ranked squads, both in their respective top 25s according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
