Mississippi State

Mississippi begins reshaping income tax structure in 2023

By Brent Addleman
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Beginning Jan. 1, Mississippi residents will benefit from tax breaks through the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – A new year will bring new tax breaks to Mississippi residents.

Beginning Jan. 1, the state begins the process of reshaping its income tax structure by eliminating the 4% income tax bracket. Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage and signing of House Bill 531, known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022.

Over the next four years, according to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under the law will be set at $18,300 for single filers and $36,600 for joint filers. The 4% tax bracket applied to those who earned $5,000 to $10,000.

The law will see Mississippi grasp the fifth-lowest marginal tax rate in the nation for states that collect income tax.

Upon signing the bill in April, more than $500 million would be returned to Mississippi residents through tax cuts. Initially unveiled in January, the bill was signed after lengthy March negotiations between the state’s House of Representatives and the Senate.

The House wanted to raise exemptions for taxpayers in an attempt to eliminate the income tax, while the Senate’s proposal would have eliminated the lowest tax bracket and phased out the income tax over a four-year period.

Beginning in 2024, those earning more than $10,000 in income will be taxed at 4.7% under the new law. In 2025, the tax rate for those earners will fall to 4.4%. In 2026, the tax rate will then fall to 4%.

Gov. Tate Reeves, as previously reported by The Center Square, upheld his pledge to eliminate the state income tax as he unveiled his fiscal year 2024 budget plan in November.

Reeves said the spending plan would put the taxpayer first, and he would continue pushing for income tax elimination.

“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” Reeves said in a release. “We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of.”

Mama4paws
3d ago

I Will believe this when it happens. Mississippi doesn't care about the poor and average Mississippians. Mississippi leaders only care about the upper class. How do you think Mississippi became the poorest state. Rich stealing from the poor and laughing on the way to the bank.

