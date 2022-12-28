County prosecutors in New York are investigating GOP US Rep.-elect George Santos after lies about his background emerge

Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO