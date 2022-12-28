County prosecutors in New York are investigating GOP US Rep.-elect George Santos after lies about his background emerge

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Md. man charged after fleeing Secret Service, striking pedestrians near White House
A Maryland man has been charged in a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another as he was fleeing Secret Service near the White House on Friday. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder, according to court documents. Secret Service approached Stafilatos who was in...
WTOP
Lawsuit against DC Housing Authority alleges ‘unconstitutional surveillance’ of resident
A woman has filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia Housing Authority and the police department, challenging a network of security cameras that she said has resulted in “a severe invasion of residents’ privacy in their most sacred places.”. The suit filed on Dec. 12 in the...
WTOP
After DC passes 200 homicides, police union head blames council
For the second year in a row, the District of Columbia has surpassed 200 homicides, something that hasn’t happened in 20 years. And as 2022 winds to a close, the head of the District’s police union says the D.C. Council is at fault. D.C. surpassed 200 homicides Thursday...
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
WTOP
DC surpasses 200-homicide mark following separate shootings that killed 2
D.C. police are investigating two separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.
WTOP
‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
WTOP
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys...
WTOP
Maryland property values jump more than 20%
Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
WTOP
Bradley scores 23, San Diego State downs UNLV 76-67
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 23 points as San Diego State beat UNLV 76-67 on Saturday night. Bradley added three steals for the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0 Mountain West). Darrion Trammell added 21 points while shooting 4 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Aguek Arop finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.
Comments / 0