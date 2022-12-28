Read full article on original website
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
New Maryland program to help residents with water bill debt
(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland is investing $20 million in taxpayer fudning into the Water Assistance Relief Program to support those residents with water bill debt that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Funding, according to the release, comes from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds. “We continue to provide ways – especially during the winter months – to help residents who...
Insulin prices receiving a $30 cap in Maryland in 2023
It caps insulin costs for people on state regulated insurance plans at $30 for a 30-day supply. More than 12 percent of people in Maryland have diabetes.
Maryland's small business owners don't see benefits of greenhouse gas initiative
(The Center Square) – Small businesses aren’t reaping the benefits of the more than $1 billion in revenue generated by Maryland through a regional program that caps and reduces fossil fuel energy use in a bid to cut emissions that cause climate change. The Maryland Department of the...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
WTOP
Maryland property values jump more than 20%
Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
whatsupmag.com
Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grant Awards
Second Round of Funding To Support Local Crime Prevention and Improve Community Safety. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative.
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
Baltimore Times
BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract
Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WUSA
Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9
There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
